Russia has again accused Ukraine of manufacturing a ‘dirty bomb’: radioactive materials, according to the Russians, are allegedly located at the port of Odesa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has made this fake report.

Thus, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that a container with radioactive substances and English-language labeling allegedly arrived at the port of Chornomorsk from European countries on February 16. Later, according to her, the container with "Calfiornium-252" arrived in Odesa. Press secretary Zakharova did not provide any evidence of this information, because the radioactive monitoring system was turned off at the port.

The official refers to some journalistic investigation, the authors of which are not named, and claims that the radioactive substance was sent by the American company Frontier Technology Corp. Zakharova also refers to unknown Ukrainian bloggers who suggest that this substance can be used to "make a dirty bomb."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, this is not the first time that Russian officials and propagandists have spread the ‘dirty bomb’ hoax.

On October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a ‘dirty bomb’ and made a number of phone calls to foreign ministers in this regard.

Also on October 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba noted that Ukraine agreed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a mission to the "dirty bomb development sites" to refute Russian lies.