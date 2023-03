No evidence of leakage of U.S. weapons outside of Ukraine – Pentagon

The United States has not found any evidence of U.S. weapons going outside of Ukraine.

This was stated by Celeste Wallander, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"Instead, we see how forward units of Ukraine effectively use assistance in ensuring security on the battlefield every day," Wallander said.

The U.S. has adapted its reporting practices to combat conditions to avoid the risk of illegal weapons leakage, she added.

Another high-ranking representative of the Pentagon, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims II, said that there are no reports of weapons disappearing from Ukraine, and it is not in the interests of Ukrainians to get rid of them.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the training and equipment provided by the U.S. to Ukraine will change the dynamics on the battlefield in the war against the Russian Federation and allow Ukrainian troops to break through Russian defenses.

In addition, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, Serbia refused weapons to the Russian Federation, and the occupiers are trying to buy weapons through Myanmar.