Seven power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants have been completely switched to Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB fuel.

This follows from a statement by the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Seven power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the sole operator of which is Energoatom, have been completely switched to the fuel provided by the American Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB, which is a long-term reliable partner of the company. And from 2024, all 15 power units of domestic nuclear power plants should be supplied with this fuel. Thanks to this transition, the nuclear Ukraine's energy industry will gain final independence from the Russian Federation," the message reads.

It is noted that Energoatom together with Westinghouse is working on the creation of "domestic" production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using the technology of this company.

"And this will not only strengthen the safety of nuclear power supplies to domestic nuclear power plants, but also contribute to the improvement of fuel and increase in its energy output. Many steps in this direction have already been taken. Thus, in November 2022, Energoatom was designated by the Ministry of Energy as the operator of the future nuclear production plant of heat-separating assemblies for NPP reactors, and in December the company developed and agreed on a road map for the construction project of the technological complex where these assemblies will be produced. Currently, the work schedule has been fully outlined and their pre-project part is already underway, and the complex is scheduled to be put into operation in 2026," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the development of technical documentation for the construction of power units at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Region) using Westinghouse Electric technology.

Westinghouse Electric is engaged in the construction of nuclear power plants and the production of nuclear fuel.