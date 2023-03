On February 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in five directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions of the past day, our defenders repelled more than 85 enemy attacks.

At the same time, the Russian invaders conducted two missile, and 12 airstrikes, including the use of two Shahed-136 UAVs. These drones were shot down by Ukrainian defenders. Also, the enemy conducted 68 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Casualties among civilians were reported.

Also, during the day, the enemy carried out mortar, and artillery shelling of Yeline, Baranivka, and Tymonovychi settlements in the Chernihiv Region; Rozhkovychi, Bachivsk, Starykove, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalivka, Budky, Volfyne, and Hrabovske in the Sumy Region; and Hatyshche, Veterynarne, Strelecha, Morokhovets, Lukiyantsi, Ternova, Vovchansk, Potykhonove, Komisarove, Vilkhuvatka, Tykhe, Ustynivka, and Anyskyne in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Makiyivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Shypylivka, and Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk Region; but had no success. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Holubivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kyslivka, and Tabayivka settlements in the Kharkiv Region; Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. He does not stop storming the city of Bakhmut. Defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora. Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, and Zalizne in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy continues to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. It carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Pobieda. The areas of the settlements of Vesele, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas, it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive.

Conducts artillery shelling of the areas of Vremivka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil settlements in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, and Novoandriyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Illinka, Marhanets, and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; as well as Zmiyivka, Mykolayivka, Antonivka, Zelenivka, and Komyshany in the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, the AFU Air Force has carried out 11 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and rocket launchers, and gunners have hit nine areas of concentration of manpower, and the area of concentration of weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, as well as two positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes, an anti-aircraft missile station, and an ammunition warehouse.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier on Tuesday, February 28, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the most prepared groups of Wagner private military company are now participating in the assault on Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, reinforcements were sent to Bakhmut, the decision to hold the city was strategic, not political.