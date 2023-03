On the night of March 1, there were explosions in the Poltava Region - air defense was working against enemy UAVs. Previously, up to 5 Russian drones were reported to be shot down.

Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

Thus, from 10:18 p.m. to 12:57 a.m., an air alert was declared in the region, during which, according to preliminary information, up to five Russian drones were shot down. It is noted that the information is being clarified.

"Preliminarily, it is known that up to 5 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down. The information is being clarified," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Lunin warned about the work of air defense at 00:13 a.m.

"The sounds of explosions heard by the residents of the region are the work of air defense. There is a shooting down of an enemy anti-aircraft missile," he wrote.

(Information update)

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukrainian air defense shot down four Iranian kamikaze drones at night. The occupiers launched them from the northern direction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain believes that Russia has probably exhausted the reserves of Iranian drones, as their launches have practically stopped.

After that, overnight into February 27, the Russian occupiers attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones, fires broke out. As a result of the enemy's actions, one person was killed, and four others were injured. Later it became known about the death of another rescuer in the hospital.