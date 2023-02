Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has signed a law according to which the Russian Federation will end its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (SART).

The corresponding document was published today, February 28, on the legal information portal of the Russian Federation.

"To suspend the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the United States of America on measures to further reduce and limit offensive weapons, signed in the city of Prava on April 8, 2010," the title of the document reads.

The law was adopted by the State Duma of the Russian Federation and approved by the Federation Council of the Russian Federation on February 22, 2023.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is a document signed on April 8, 2010 by the Presidents of the United States, Barack Obama, and Russia, Dmitry Medvedev.

The treaty provided for further mutual reduction of the arsenals of deployed strategic nuclear weapons.

According to it, the parties were to reduce the available number of nuclear warheads to 1,550 units, as well as intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers to 700 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, during a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would end its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation promised that Russia will not increase its arsenal of nuclear weapons.