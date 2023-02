MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla could be arrested for six months if she is found guilty of the criminal offense specified in the explanatory note to the draft resolution on her dismissal from the National Security Committee.

Article 351 of the Criminal Code refers to this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The article provides for punishment for non-fulfilment by an official of the legal requirements of Member of Parliament, a local council member, creating artificial obstacles in their work, providing them with knowingly false information.

Such a violation is punishable by a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000 (1,000-2,000 tax-free minimum income of citizens) or arrest for a term of up to six months, or restriction of freedom for a term of up to three years.

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, Fedir Venislavskyi, in the explanatory note to the draft resolution No. 9068, noted that Bezuhla at one of the meetings committed actions that contain signs of a criminal offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 351 of the Criminal Code (obstructing the activities of Member of Parliament).

It is noted that at the meeting of the National Security Committee on February 16, during the consideration of bill 4210 (on determining the number of the Law and Order Service), the deputy head of the committee, Bezuhla, provided the MPs with knowingly inaccurate information regarding her personal preliminary approval of the text of the document prepared for the second reading with the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

The note states that the Defense Intelligence does not support the adoption of bill 4210, according to the letter from the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov to the head of the committee Oleksandr Zavitnevych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venislavskyi believes that his colleague from the faction Maryana Bezuhla, with her work in the National Security Committee, poses a threat to national security during martial law.