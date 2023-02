Defense Forces Repel Attacks Of Occupiers Near 13 Settlements In Donbas - General Staff Summary

During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled multiple attacks by the occupiers near 13 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, February 28.

Russian troops and units of the so-called L/DPR continue to try to conduct offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk Region.

During the day, the occupiers shelled 12 settlements of the Kharkiv (Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Zakhidne, Lyman Pershyi, Pishchane, Kyslivka and Tabayivka), Luhansk (Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka) and Donetsk (Spirne and Fedorivka) Regions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks near Dubove-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora in the Donetsk Region.

The districts of Orikhove-Vasylivka, Dubove-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, and Zalizne were shelled.

On the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy launched fruitless attacks in the direction of Kamyanka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Maryinka in the Donetsk Region.

During the day, the occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Peremoha, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning, February 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces repelled more than 60 attacks by the occupiers in the east of the country over the past day.

We also wrote that Russia's losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion increased to 149,240 killed yesterday.