Ukraine is strengthening the border with Moldova, in particular, our border guards have strengthened control near Transnistria. Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the borders with Belarus and Moldova currently require increased attention.

"On the border with Moldova there is such a segment as Transnistria, since the moment of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces have strengthened this direction. There is not only increased control, but also the construction of engineering and fortification structures, so that the Defense Forces have the opportunity to carry out all the necessary measures, being on in this direction. We understand the treachery of the enemy, we understand that provocations may occur at any moment. We must be ready for anything, and in all directions, including the Transnistria segment," said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, rallies are taking place in Moldova with the participation of pro-Russian parties, and detentions have begun.

On February 27, the Moldovan publication reported that the airline company Wizz Air is suspending all flights to and from the capital of Moldova, Chisinau, from March 14 due to "the latest events in Moldova and the high risk in the airspace."

On February 24, Moldova responded to recent statements by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, which referred to Ukraine's alleged preparation of provocations on the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

On February 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published a message in which it accused Ukraine of allegedly preparing provocations in unrecognized Transnistria.