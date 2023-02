In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russian invaders have set up a solid military base - they are hiding behind the backs of peaceful residents.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Today we cannot say exactly where the rashists military is concentrated in Melitopol, because our entire city today is a solid military base," the city's mayor emphasized.

He said that the occupiers were stationed in:

the building of the vocational school, which stands in the middle of high-rise buildings;

on the territory of the former knitting factory, which is surrounded by residential buildings;

near the central market, where there are civilians all day;

are placing in schools and kindergartens, hiding behind children.

Fedorov also noted that the occupiers place their air defense systems among residential buildings and people die from rocket fragments.

"The rashists are hiding behind our residents as a human shield. However, this will definitely not help them," Fedorov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there is an increase in the number of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, in Berdiansk, the situation with the provision of utility services is critical. In particular, the city is often left without water and there is a threat of its complete absence.