The Sumykhimprom state-owned enterprise (Sumy), the largest producer of phosphate fertilizers, has started a phased recovery of production after the forced shutdown of the enterprise since last year.

This is stated in the press service of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, due to the start of a full-scale war, projectiles hitting the territory of the plant and damage to certain objects, the enterprise was idle for almost six months.

"We have completed restoration works, major repairs, and already in April we are launching the basic workshops of the enterprise. The entire technological cycle will be operational. We are fully loading the workshops for the production of mineral fertilizers, pigments, and sulfuric acid production. Already in April, our facilities will be able to produce 20,000-25,000 tons of fertilizers per month, with a gradual increase in volumes to 35,000 tons per month, about 1,800 tons of titanium dioxide and 35,000 tons of sulfuric acid per month," stressed Sumykhimprom Executive Director Volodymyr Volkov during meeting of the Ukrainian Chemists Union.

According to him, a significant package of orders has already been formed for the coming months.

Volkov is convinced that the launch of fertilizer production is extremely important for the Ukrainian agricultural sector and the economy as a whole.

"This is a matter of the country's food security. We must implement the production plan, which provides for the production of more than 200,000 tons of complex fertilizers within six months. Ukraine must rely on its own production. The war demonstrated that importers do not always deliver fertilizers on time, given the risks that were and are in Ukraine. We must be a reliable shoulder for farmers," Volkov says.

He also emphasized that Sumykhimprom does not plan to narrow the range of fertilizers that will be offered to farmers.

"Our production program of fertilizers is adjusted to the demand of Ukrainian farmers. We will produce the entire classic assortment of highly effective granulated NPK and NP fertilizers, which contain all the main nutrients. We are able to produce fertilizers with specified standard properties in full compliance with the needs of customers," Volkov notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sumykhimprom PJSC is one of the largest domestic enterprises producing complex mineral fertilizers, titanium dioxide, sulfuric acid and other types of inorganic chemical products.

99.995% of the company's shares belong to the state and are managed by the State Property Fund.