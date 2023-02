According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the court arrested the property of Russian businessman Nikolai Serdyuk, who is involved in the financing of armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court's decision concerns six companies involved in the production and research of drilling equipment, as well as the production of agricultural products in the Kyiv and Sumy Regions.

The total value of arrested assets is UAH 60 million.

Serdyuk is the owner of the Moscow Experimental Drilling Equipment Plant and Gidroinzhstroi and belongs to the inner entourage of the leaders of the financial and industrial groups of the Kremlin.

According to his instructions, Ukrainian enterprises under his control produced high-tech products for drilling oil and gas wells and sold them abroad.

The Russian businessman directed a significant part of the received profits to finance scientific and testing grounds of the Russian Federation.

In particular, to training centers of the Russian Federation, where the Russians tested their own combat aircraft and missile weapons.

In order to hide his business in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion, Serdyuk tried to re-register his own enterprises to 9 representatives of controlled commercial structures.

He also created two new companies in the Sumy Region and in one of the EU countries to illegally withdraw his own profits from Ukraine.

During searches of the offices, production and storage facilities and residences of the persons involved in Kyiv and Sumy, law enforcement officers discovered:

▪️ accounting reporting;

▪️ draft records;

▪️ mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by SSU investigators under Part 2 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power), it is planned to serve the suspicion to Serdyuk and the heads of Ukrainian commercial structures under his control.

