Yevhen Liashchenko, a member of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company, will serve as the chairman of the board.

Ukrzaliznytsia board member Orest Lohunov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yevhen Liashchenko will perform duties - he is powerful, with a high degree of trust," he wrote.

Liashchenko has been a member of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia since October 2021.

He was previously CEO of Media Group Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshyn resigned, he will head the European integration office of Ukrzaliznytsia in Europe.

In March 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kamyshyn chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

On August 11, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers exempted Ivan Yuryk from the temporary duties of the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, appointing acting chairman of the board Kamyshyn.

Ukrzaliznytsia includes the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, South-Western and Dnipro railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations of a single industrial and technological complex that provide transportation of goods and passengers.