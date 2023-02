Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is convinced that Russia does not intend to re-attack Kyiv.

It was announced in an interview with the Voice of America on February 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence knows for sure that Russia has no plans to re-attack the capital.

"Do they want to attack Kyiv again? We do not know about such plans and no real signs of this exist. Not even that we don't know about them, they just don't exist. Perhaps, when they suffer certain defeats, they will look for a quick solution, but this will be a disaster for them. Another, the same approximately as it was then," said Budanov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that by the end of the summer there is every chance of ending the war with a victory for Ukraine.