Stoltenberg Explains When Ukraine Will Be Able To Become NATO Member

Ukraine will become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance in the long-term perspective. Currently, the urgent issue is the preservation of Ukraine as a sovereign independent state, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. This was reported by The Daily Mail on Tuesday, February 28.

Stoltenberg noted that the issue now is for Ukraine to remain a sovereign and independent state from Russia, which is why it needs support.

"NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time this is a long-term perspective. When the war ends, we must make sure that history does not repeat itself," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland.

According to him, Russian President Putin wants to control Ukraine, so he does not plan for peace, but wants to continue the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the North Atlantic Alliance promised to continue to help and support Ukraine in the fight against unprovoked Russian aggression.

On February 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, instead of being ready for peace in Ukraine, is starting new offensive actions.

On February 21, Ukraine, the European Union and NATO agreed to coordinate to optimize the production of weapons for Ukrainian needs.