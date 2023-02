Representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi (Servant of the People) believes that his colleague from the faction Maryana Bezuhla, with her work in the Security Committee, poses a threat to national security during martial law.

This is stated in the explanatory note to the draft resolution No. 9068, the author of which is Venislavskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at the meeting of the National Security Committee on February 16, during the consideration of bill 4210 (on determining the number of the Law and Order Service), the deputy head of the committee, Bezuhla, provided the MPs with knowingly inaccurate information regarding her personal preliminary approval of the text of the document prepared for the second reading with the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

The note states that the Defense Intelligence does not support the adoption of bill 4210, according to the letter from the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, to the head of the committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevych.

According to Venislavskyi, the MP's actions contain signs of a criminal offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 351 of the Criminal Code (obstructing the activities of MP).

"Such actions of Member of Parliament of Ukraine Maryana Volodymyrivna BEZUHLA show that she, as deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, did not properly fulfill her duties, and her further work in the Committee on National Security, Defense and intelligence creates threats to the national security of Ukraine in the conditions of martial law," the explanatory note reads.

The resolution proposes to dismiss Bezuhla from the National Security Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, sharply responded to the accusations of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Maryana Bezuhla about the lack of defense preparedness of the Luhansk Region. In particular, he called her an "idiot", "insane" and told about the proposal of a Member of Parliament to "forcibly deport 15,000 people under fire".