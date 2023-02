The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant temporarily occupied by the Russian military (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) has not been operating since September last year, 4,500 Ukrainian personnel remained at the station, while 11,000 people worked there in peacetime.

The president of Energoatom Petro Kotin stated this on the air of the Suspilne TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since September, the ZNPP has not been working, not issuing electricity, but consumes 100 megawatts in constant mode through one operating line. The 5th and 6th power units are currently in the so-called hot state, this is when the reactor is down. Others are in the cold, of which two are in repair. The station is served by Ukrainian personnel, but Rosenergoatom intervened, but their specialists neither have a license to operate power units nor experience," he said.

Kotin added that about 4,500 Ukrainians now work at the station, while 11,000 people worked there in peacetime.

The invaders constantly exert pressure on Ukrainian personnel to conclude agreements with the Russian concern Rosenergoatom.

"Indeed, some people have signed such agreements and continue to work. Of the 4,500 workers, about 2,500 signed contracts with Rosenergoatom," he said.

Kotin said that the invaders equipped a base for repairing their military equipment at the ZNPP.

"This facility is not provided at all for military equipment to be on it, but there is a lot of it. They occupied both the first and second power units. There are a lot of military and weapons," said the president of Energoatom.

He added that on the roof of the 5th power unit, the invaders equipped machine gun positions, and checkpoints with machine guns were installed between the power units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom reported that the Russian occupiers could not start the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a lack of their own personnel and the reluctance of part of the Ukrainian personnel of the station to cooperate with the invaders.

Russia sent personnel from the Kalinin NPP (Russia) to the ZNPP, among the arrivals were reactor management engineers and shift managers.