SSU Detains District Council Member Who Ordered Conversion Of Ukrainian Hospitals Into Military Hospitals Of O

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a district council member in the Kharkiv Region, who ordered the conversion of Ukrainian hospitals into military hospitals of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed another official-collaborator in the course of stabilization measures in the liberated territories of the Kharkiv Region.

The traitor turned out to be a member of the Kupyansk District Council, who previously headed the town's healthcare department.

After the capture of the district center, he supported the Russian invaders and voluntarily offered them his help in organizing the treatment of the wounded invaders.

For this, he was appointed head of the "healthcare department of the military-civilian administration of the Kupyansk district of the Russian Federation".

In this "position", he immediately gave the order to "convert" Ukrainian hospitals into military hospitals of the invaders.

The ex-official personally ordered the immediate treatment of members of the Russian occupation groups, including militants of the L/DPR terrorist organizations.

After Kupyansk's liberation, the collaborator hoped to avoid justice.

However, employees of the SSU located and detained him.

The "originals" of documents with evidence of his criminal orders in favor of the aggressor country were seized from him.

On the basis of the received materials, the suspect was served with suspicion under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).

During the announcement of suspicion, he fully admitted his guilt.

Currently, the issue of selecting a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

Investigative and operational actions were carried out by the SSU employees under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk district prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers have set up a military hospital in the Kairskyi psychoneurological boarding house in the Kherson Region.