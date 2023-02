Border Guards Conduct 2 Positional Battles With Invaders Near Bakhmut, Enemy Loses 11 People Killed And 14 Wo

On February 27, border units held two positional battles with the invaders near Bakhmut (Donetsk region), the enemy lost 11 people killed and 14 wounded.

It was announced by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News reports.

It is noted that the situation around the fortress city of Bakhmut remains tense.

On February 27, the enemy fired on the strongholds of border guards from barrel, rocket artillery and mortars.

In addition, civilian infrastructure falls under the shelling of invaders, so the city suffers significant destruction.

"During the day, border units conducted two positional battles with Russian intruders. Mortar calculations using aerial reconnaissance inflicted fire damage along the routes of the enemy's transition to the offensive. In the near zone, our defenders fought a rifle battle and destroyed the invaders with grenades," the statement said.

Fighters of the State Border Guard Service stopped the enemy at the borders of defense.

The occupiers approximately lost 11 people killed and 14 wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, border guards destroyed several assault groups of Wagnerites near Bakhmut.