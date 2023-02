More than 1 million hectares of agricultural land were mined in the Kharkiv and Kherson Regions.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the situation regarding mined areas in the Kharkiv and Kherson Regions remains difficult, in particular, more than 1 million hectares of territory have been mined there.

"They can be divided into two types. The first is where the front line was, that's 80%-90% of the mined areas. The second is in the rear, there is a smaller percentage. As for the latter, there is a plan to still have time to sow. And those 200,000-300,000 hectares, which were on the line of contact, unfortunately, it will not be possible to put them into circulation this year," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary forecasts of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the sown area will decrease by 7 million hectares this year to 22 million hectares compared to the pre-war figure (29 million hectares).