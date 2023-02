The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that after Ukraine reached the borders in 1991, it will be necessary to consider the issue of creating a security strip around Ukraine "at least from the Russian side" to a depth of 100 km.

Budanov said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked how he sees the end of Ukraine's war with Russia, Budanov said that the end of the war at the first stage is reaching the borders of 1991.

"The conclusion of the war in the first stage is reaching the borders of 1991. That is how it will probably be correct to answer. This will cause a change in the entire architecture of security, and the economy, and everything else throughout the region. Therefore, I say: at the first stage, this is reaching administrative borders. Next, we need to look at the security zone around Ukraine, at least from the Russian side. To a depth of 100 kilometers or more," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Budanov, Ukraine will face decisive battles from mid to late spring 2023.

He also believes that by the end of the summer there is every chance of ending the war with a victory for Ukraine.