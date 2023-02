The Russian occupiers have captured more than 70,000 square kilometers of the general economic zone of Ukraine in the Black Sea.

It was announced by the commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, today 25,000 square kilometers of the Ukrainian Black Sea are a gray zone, where the ships of Russia do not enter, fearing destruction.

This area is almost like the territory of the Odesa or Kharkiv Regions.

"The general economic zone of Ukraine in the Black Sea, which needs to be released, is more than 70,000 square kilometers. In the early days of the large-scale invasion, we saw Russian invaders with the naked eye in the sea near Odesa, and now they no longer approach the shores we control. The sea is a great road, and the task of each country is to protect it," the commander said.

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue the liberation of the occupied territories both on land and at sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine will release the Black Sea if partners transfer MLRS systems.