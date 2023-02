In the area of Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), the situation is extremely tense, Russia threw the most prepared assault detachments of the Wagner private military company into this direction to break through the defense of the Ukrainian defenders.

The media platform of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine Military Media Center announced this with reference to the statement of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation in the Bakhmut area is extremely tense. Despite the significant losses, the enemy launched the most prepared assault detachments of Wagner, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city. In the battles for Bakhmut, our soldiers show numerous examples of resilience, courage and heroism," Syrskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation in the Bakhmut direction is becoming more difficult.