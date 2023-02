The situation in the Bakhmut direction is becoming more difficult.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address on February 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted that he is constantly in touch with the commanders, where special attention is paid to the situation in the east of Ukraine.

"The Bakhmut direction - the situation is becoming more difficult. The enemy constantly destroys everything that can be used to protect our positions, to secure and defend. Our soldiers defending in the Bakhmut direction are real heroes. I thank everyone who heroically holds this direction and other directions in the Donbas," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy also said that the morning of February 27 in Ukraine began with a drone attack, so the state needs modern combat aircraft to protect the sky from Russian terror.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President said that it is important for Ukraine to protect Bakhmut, but not at any cost.

The Russian army daily loses a battalion killed in the Bakhmut area.