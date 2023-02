RF technically ready for missile attack since Friday, but postponing it – Kim

As of Friday, February 24, Russia was ready to launch a missile attack on Ukraine. However, the enemy for various reasons postpones it.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram.

According to him, Russia endures massive attacks due to the actions of the Ukrainian military, in particular intelligence officers. However, the occupiers are preparing for shelling, conducting aerial reconnaissance, changing tactics to confuse the Ukrainian defenders.

"They are technically ready from Friday to launch another missile strike. Fortunately, it is postponed due to the opposition of our Armed Forces," Kim said.

As earlier reported, Ihnat had urged Ukrainians not to expect very dramatic events before the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

In addition, the damage to the A-50 aircraft in Machulyshchy will not mean that Russia will not be able to launch missiles.

The Air Force also said that the enemy can strike critical infrastructure at any time, without being tied to symbolic dates.