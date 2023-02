In the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, the Pulkovo airport was closed and fighter jets were taken to the sky due to an unknown flying object in the air.

This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel Baza on Tuesday, February 28.

The publication writes that Saint Petersburg implemented the Carpet plan due to an unknown object in the air. Pulkovo Airport is currently closed and does not accept planes.

"The carpet signal is given when the border is illegally crossed or a UFO appears. The signal means that all aircraft should immediately land or leave the area. According to Baza, fighter jets flew into the sky above the city. Judging by the Flightradar24 service, civilian planes are not approaching to Saint Petersburg," the message said.

200 sq. km of airspace was closed over Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast. Civilian planes were transferred to the waiting area. Tens of thousands of users monitor flights circling the closed area.

