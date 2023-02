The loss of a Russian A-50 aircraft as a result of an attack on the Belarusian airfield in Machulyshchy will further limit air operations of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the intelligence department of the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday.

On February 26, 2023, the Belarusian security forces group BYPOL and exiled opposition leaders reported that the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft was damaged by a drone attack on the air base in Machulyshchy, the British Ministry of Defense reminds.

The BYPOL group reported two explosions and damage to the front and middle sections of the A-50, as well as the radar antenna.

The role of the A-50 aircraft is to create a recognizable picture of the air situation and ensure the coordination of the actions of fighters.

Although the damage has not been officially confirmed, the British agency notes that the loss of the A-50 will be significant for the Russian Federation, as the aircraft is critical for Russian air operations to secure the airspace picture.

"As a result, six serviceable A-50s will likely remain in service, which will further limit Russian air operations," the review states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an A-50 aircraft worth a third of a billion dollars was shot down in Machulyshchy. The damage is critical.

On the morning of Sunday, February 26, at the Belarusian military airfield Machulyshchi, which is located 12 kilometers from Minsk, two explosions were heard, as a result of which a Russian military transport plane and snow removal equipment were damaged.

Meanwhile, according to the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat, the damage to the Russian A-50 aircraft at the Machulyshchi military airfield near Minsk will not harm Russia to carry out new attacks on Ukraine, because the enemy has about ten such aircraft.