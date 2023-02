Ukraine has received the first tranche in the amount of USD 1.25 billion from the recently announced U.S. aid package of USD 2.5 billion to be allocated in February and March this year.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Ukraine received the first tranche of USD 1.25 billion on Monday, February 27.

The funds are received within the framework of the World Bank Project called Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE).

The grant will be aimed at reimbursing the state budget expenditures made to provide pension payments, housing subsidies, payments to low-income families, persons with disabilities, IDPs, child support for single mothers, pregnancy and childbirth support, and for the payment of workers in institutions higher education, as well as payments to employees of the first response services (DSNS).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the World Bank announced on February 24 additional grant funding for Ukraine in the amount of USD 2.5 billion.

On February 10, the World Bank announced a new project worth USD 50 million aimed at repairing and restoring Ukraine's transport infrastructure.