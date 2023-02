Harvest of grain crops in 2022 down 37% to 53.9 million tons

According to the results of 2022, the production of grain crops decreased by 37% year over year to about 53.9 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, the production of oil crops decreased by 24% to 17.5 million tons.

It is noted that such a significant decrease in the volume of production is due to the following factors: the temporary occupation of part of Ukrainian territories; conducting hostilities in part of the territories, which makes economic activity impossible; mining of liberated territories; a decrease in yield compared to 2021; complicated and significantly extended harvesting due to rainy weather in autumn, etc.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, leguminous, and oil crops in 2021, which is the largest indicator in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes were harvested (22.6 million tons of oil-bearing crops).