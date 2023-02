Next 3 months of war will be very active and will determine further course of events – Budanov

The next three months of war will be very active, and not only in the east of the country. They will determine the further course of events.

This was said by Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview for the Voice of America publication.

"Not that they will be decisive. They will be quite active. Very active, which will determine the further course of events. These are active combat actions if you lead to it. Yes, they will be. Both from their side of effort and from our side," said Budanov.

He noted that it is not only about the east of Ukraine. At the same time, according to Budanov, there are no real signs or plans of Russia to attack Kyiv.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications drew attention to the fact that Russia is not ready for long-term hostilities, as its resources are "quite limited".

"And Russia is not ready for long-term hostilities. I am already telling you this as the head of the intelligence agency. They show in every way that they are ready there, a "war for decades", but in fact, their resources are quite limited. Both in time and in scope. And they are perfectly aware of this," Budanov emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Budanov previously said that the Russian military believed in their ability to capture Kyiv and planned to raise their flag over the Office of the President of Ukraine on the third day of the full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov believes there is every chance to end the war by the end of the summer.