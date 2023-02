During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in five directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The Russian Federation focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. On February 27, our soldiers repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

The enemy launched eight missile, and 32 airstrikes, and fired 85 rounds from multiple rocket launchers.

The occupiers shelled the settlements of Tymonovychi, and Berylivka in the Chernihiv Region; Starykove, Brusky, Buvalyne, Kruzhok, Manukhivka, Atynske, and Porozok in the Sumy Region;, and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strelecha, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk, and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka settlements in the Luhansk Region. It carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Hrianykivka, Kurylivka, Kyslivka, and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region; and Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the AFU repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, and Bakhmut settlements of the Donetsk Region. The enemy also fired at Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kostyantynivka, Klishchiyivka, Zalizne, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, Pivdenne, and Niu York.

The enemy continues to attack the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, and made several unsuccessful offensives in the direction of Kamiyanka, Krasnohorivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region. It carried out artillery, and mortar shelling of the areas of the settlements of Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Netailove, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Mariyinka, Bohoyavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 20 settlements were affected by fire. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Novoandriyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, 25 settlements of the Kherson Region were damaged by the artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces, in particular, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Tiahynka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Berehove, and Kherson.

During the past day, units of the AFU destroyed 11 Iranian attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type, and 1 - of the Zala type.

Ukrainian aviation made four strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, and units of rocket troops, and artillery hit one control point, two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, and two air defense positions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 27, the General Staff of the AFU announced that the AFU had repelled 81 attacks by the occupiers in five directions over the past 24 hours.

Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Meanwhile, the situation at the front remains difficult, the Russian army is increasing the intensity of assault operations.