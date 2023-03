Wang Dawei, former vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province and former police chief of Liaoning, has been indicted for suspected bribe-taking, said an official statement. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The prosecution was brought by a procuratorate in the city of Xiangyang, Hubei Province, following the conclusion of an investigation into Wang's case by the National Commission of Supervision and upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Wang had also served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Harbin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China in Heilongjiang Province and head of the commission for political and legal affairs of the municipal Party committee.

The indictment said Wang had taken advantage of his various posts in Heilongjiang and Liaoning provinces to seek gains for others in business operations, case handling, and adjustment of official positions, and accepted an "especially huge amount" of money and gifts in return. Wang shall be subject to criminal accountability according to the law, said the indictment.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to lawyers' opinions.