The situation at the front remains difficult, the Russian army is increasing the intensity of assault operations. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel on Monday, February 27.

Maliar emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders continue to defend against the Russian onslaught, despite the numerical superiority of the enemy army. At the same time, the Russian army loses up to 1,000 people every day, the Deputy Minister of Defense noted.

"To put it briefly and in simple words: the situation at the front is difficult. The enemy army is increasing the intensity of its assaults. The most difficult situation remains in the Bakhmut direction. The enemy uses tactics of exhaustion and total destruction during offensive operations," Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the Defense Forces had repelled 81 attacks by the occupiers in five directions over the past 24 hours.

Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

Also, during the past day, 15 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the occupiers.