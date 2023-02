Occupiers Transferring Conscripts From Rostov Oblast Of Russia To Luhansk Region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers are transferring conscripts from the Rostov Oblast to the Luhansk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian Federation continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

"It increases the number of personnel. According to available information, up to 200 conscripts from the Rostov Oblast have been transferred to the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region," the General Staff notes.

During the current day, the enemy launched 8 missile and 28 air strikes, 12 of them by Iranian Shahed-136-type attack UAVs.

It carried out more than 55 attacks from MLRS.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military in the Kherson Region is trying to push the Russians away from the Dnipro, where the front line now passes.

On Sunday, February 26, two explosions rang out at the Belarusian military airfield Machulyshchi, which is located 12 kilometers from Minsk, as a result of which a Russian military transport aircraft was damaged.