Poland Announces When Remaining Leopard Tanks Will Be Transferred To Ukraine

Poland will send the next batch of Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine within a few weeks. This was stated by the head of the office of the Prime Minister of Poland, Michal Dworczyk, to the PAP agency, writes the European Truth publication.

He spoke about this after Poland became the first country to successfully transfer the first four Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Dworczyk was answering a question about when the next 10 promised Leopard 2A4 tanks will be delivered.

"Soon. The training of Ukrainian crews should be completed. Some of these tanks are currently being used during training... This is a prospect for several weeks," he said.

When asked when the PT-91 tanks announced by the Prime Minister will arrive in Ukraine, he said that their transfer together with the T-72 is also a matter of weeks, "if not sooner."

"They are practically in the process of transfer, so they will soon be in Ukraine," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first Leopard 2 tanks were transferred by Poland and are in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that eight countries agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the USA, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will transfer 90 T-72 tanks.

On February 16, the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces, Eberhard Zorn, said that German Leopard 2 tanks and Marder BMPs will be in Ukraine in March this year.

On February 4, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that a significant number of German Leopard, American Abrams, and British Challenger tanks would soon arrive in Ukraine.