West Could Force Ukraine To Negotiate With Russia If Counteroffensive Of AFU Is Unsuccessful - Media

In the event that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail to make significant progress on the front by the autumn of 2023, Western countries could pressure Ukraine to start negotiations with Russia.

Bild newspaper reports this with reference to sources in the German and US governments.

"With the help of new weapons, they want to give Ukraine a chance to recapture more occupied territories by autumn. If the counteroffensive fails, the pressure on Kyiv to negotiate with the Kremlin will increase," the publication writes.

It is claimed that Western politicians can issue an ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bild refers to a publication in the Wall Street Journal, which talked about a proposal from Germany, France and Great Britain to conclude a defense pact with Ukraine, but Ukraine in response must start negotiations with Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the North Atlantic Council published a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, in which the North Atlantic Alliance promises to continue to help and support Ukraine in the fight against unprovoked Russian aggression.