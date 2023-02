Residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea report an underground tremor. It is noted that it is most noticeable on the southern coast of the peninsula.

The occupation administration of the peninsula announced that an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 3 was recorded at the epicenter.

The epicenter of the tremors was recorded between Yalta and Alushta.

"On duty of the Alushta Seismic Station sent information that at 4:25 p.m. an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 3 in the epicenter was recorded in the Black Sea at a distance of 25 km from the coastal territory of the Alushta urban district and at a depth of 15 km," the occupiers reported.

The occupiers also noted that there was no destruction, and the tremors were barely noticeable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 was recorded in the Chernivtsi Region on December 1.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 was also recorded in the Chernivtsi Region near the settlement of Novodnistrovsk.

And on January 3, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded in the Khust district of the Zakarpattia Region.