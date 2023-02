Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chair Kamyshyn Resigned, He Will Head European Integration Office Of Company In Europe

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, resigned, he will head the European integration office of Ukrzaliznytsia in Europe.

Kamyshyn reported this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The 369th day of the war. The railway continues to work according to schedule. And I am resigning. According to a joint decision with Vice Prime Minister Kubrakov, I will head the European integration office of Ukrzaliznytsia in Europe. I am leaving my position with a calm heart. The company works clearly and harmoniously," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kamyshyn as the head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

On August 11, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Yuryk from the temporary duties of the chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, appointing Oleksandr Kamyshin as acting chairman of the board.

Previously, he held the position of a managing partner in the investment company Fortior Capital, as well as an investment manager in the SCM company.

Ukrzaliznytsia includes the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, South-Western and Dnipro railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations of a single industrial and technological complex that provide transportation of goods and passengers.