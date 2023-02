The further digitization of banking services with the development of remote services, the increase of interest rates, the stimulation of cashless payments, as well as the gradual convergence of the Ukrainian banking system with the EU system - the top managers of Ukrainian banks shared (hyperlink to the article) their expectations for 2023 and the trends that it will form for the future.

"We will support customers and keep the financial front. We will lend. Our segments are small and medium business and retail. We will survive the blackout and return to innovation and digital. Our retail business is already working on an updated customer proposition. We will develop a product line for business, which is also based on digital products," - says Hanna Samarina, CFO of Privatbank.

The head of OTP Bank Volodymyr Mudry notes that the situation will depend, first of all, on the results of hostilities, the speed of deoccupation of Ukrainian territories, and further international aid to our country.

"If today's status quo is maintained, lending to the population and the economic sector will be limited, including due to the insignificant demand for loans in conditions of uncertainty. Interest rates will remain at a high level. The government will continue to actively attract funds from military government bonds, possibly from foreign investors. And the NBU should take measures to curb inflation and tie the free hryvnia: keep the key rate at a high level, increase the requirements for mandatory reserves, etc.," the OTP predicts.

More practical forecasts were shared by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC UKRBUDINVESTBANK Svitlana Demyanenko. According to her, individuals are expected increase in rates for deposits in national currency and demand for remote service tools.

"If we talk about business entities, then among the priorities is the service and financing of victims of the armed aggression of the russian federation. In addition, financing of the agricultural sector, including sowing, including related industries that ensure the functioning of agricultural enterprises, will be relevant," says Svitlana Demyanenko.

The banker believes that support for enterprises of critical infrastructure, food industry, food retail and related industries of food supply will be in demand.

"No less important will be the financing of infrastructure projects - the restoration and development of social, transport and critical infrastructure facilities. It will be necessary to finance transport and logistics infrastructure and projects related to the development of new logistics solutions. A separate direction is support for the relocation of enterprises that were in active combat zones, as well as production facilities for import substitution of products coming from russia and belarus," the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC UKRBUDINVESTBANK notes.

Ihor Levchenko, who heads the department of personal banking services at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, is convinced that the main trends in the banking system will directly depend on the needs of clients and the state.

"First of all, this is the restoration of the trade network in the de-occupied territories, the development and improvement of branches within the framework of the Power Banking program. Improvement of remote service channels and internet banking platforms. International service will also be in demand. Since the beginning of the war, more than 4.5 million Ukrainians have left Ukraine, but they need access to banking services, both in Ukraine and abroad," says Ihor Levchenko.

According to him, the improvement of services for the most popular banking products, such as payment cards, restoration of lending programs will also take place. The integration of banking services in "Dia" (on the example of the sale of government bonds), and the increase of the share of government bonds in the portfolios of the Bank's clients", - believes the representative of the bank.