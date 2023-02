Landing of Russian troops in Transnistria is impossible, as Ukraine will never allow Russian aircraft to cross its airspace. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South, announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

"Landing of Russian troops in Transnistria is impossible a priori, because it is necessary to cross the airspace of either NATO countries or Ukraine directly. Well, who will allow them! Those forces that are now concentrated there on the territory of Transnistria, most likely, watching with a deep wonder at those reports about their power that are spread by Russian propaganda. We understand from our side both the border and the position that our repulse will be absolutely powerful. Our forces concentrated along the border are adequate to the threat that is hypothetically possible if they make a desperate move," Humeniuk reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published a statement accusing Ukraine of allegedly preparing provocations in unrecognized Transnistria.

And a day earlier, on February 23, a similar statement was made in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.