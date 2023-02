Enemy activity has decreased in the Vuhledar area of the Donetsk Region over the past four days. Intelligence reports on frequent cases of the occupiers refusing to participate in hostilities. In addition, a unit of the 136th brigade, which was once created for the war in Chechnya, appeared in the Donetsk direction.

Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, the spokesman for the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, said this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, in the Vuhledar area, the Russian occupation forces somewhat reduced their activity for four days.

"Over the past day, it (the enemy - editor's note) managed only 15 assault actions. If we compare with the monthly data, it was up to 60 assault actions. Instead, 15 during the day, 2 during the night," he said.

Colonel Dmytrashkivskyi suggested that this may be due to weather conditions, which currently do not allow for the active use of equipment. In addition, he noted that, according to intelligence data, there are very frequent refusals among the occupiers to participate in hostilities.

"A new unit has arrived - the 136th brigade. This is the brigade that was once created for the war in Chechnya. To date, they have appeared in the field of vision in the Donetsk direction. And somewhere around the 5th, they are taking their line of defense, which they will keep," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military is being threatened with imprisonment in order to prevent desertion, which is observed among enemy troops against the background of the military successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.