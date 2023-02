The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), exposed four more traitors and collaborators during stabilization measures in liberated Kherson. This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

It is reported that among those detained is the former deputy head of the local correctional colony, who supported the Russian invaders during the temporary occupation of the city.

After the capture of the penitentiary, he voluntarily cooperated with the aggressor and agreed to join the management team of the "Department of the Penitentiary Service in the Kherson Region" created by the occupiers. While in the "post", he organized the illegal detention of kidnapped Ukrainians in Russian prison cells. Victims were subjected to psychological pressure, torture, and death threats in prisons. In this way, the invaders tried to fulfill the Kremlin's instructions to suppress the resistance movement in the region.

Another collaborator turned out to be the head of the "Department of Communal Household, Quartermaster and Economic Support" of the former Russian prison.

The intruder was responsible for the food security of the administration of the occupying body.

Another traitor - he used to work in the Kherson pre-trial detention center, but after February 24 last year he agreed to the occupiers' offer to join the "colony security department".

There, together with another exposed collaborator, he participated in punitive raids against local residents who resisted the invaders.

So far, the four involved have been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 7 of Article 111-1 (collaborative activity).

Three of the perpetrators have already been remanded in custody.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the FSB agent network was neutralized in Odesa. Among those detained is the assistant of MP from Crimea under sanctions.