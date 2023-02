Old Weapons Factory For Production Of Ammunition For AFU Launched In Bulgaria - Media

In Bulgaria, the production of 122-mm shells for Soviet-style artillery guns, which are in service with the Ukrainian military, has begun. The New York Times writes about it.

The Terem enterprise in the Bulgarian city of Kostenets has been idle for about 35 years, since Western countries stopped producing 122-mm projectiles due to the end of the Cold War.

The full-scale invasion of Russia led to a shortage of shells of this caliber in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, the West is looking for all opportunities to replenish the arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Part of the ammunition for Soviet weapons is purchased from third countries, but these volumes are not enough to completely cover the deficit.

For this reason, it was decided to pay attention to the old military enterprises that remained in some European countries that were under the influence of the Soviet Union in the last century.

One of these countries is Bulgaria, a former member of the Warsaw Pact Organization.

The mayor of Kostenets, Margarita Mincheva, said that the resumption of the plant's operation was a very important event for the city. The launch of the enterprise made it possible to create new jobs for local residents.

A similar situation occurred in a town called Sopot, where the Vazovsky Machine-Building Plant (VMZ) is located, the largest producer of 122-mm rockets for the Grad anti-aircraft missile system, 57-mm unguided rockets for helicopters and aircraft, as well as high-explosive and cumulative high-explosive projectiles of 152-mm.

The publication notes that last Friday, the windows of Sopot residents' houses were shaking. The reason for this was explosions during tests of newly produced ammunition.

We remind you that not all countries that want to provide military aid to Ukraine have the opportunity to produce weapons or ammunition for it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, small but very rich Luxembourg founded a company that is engaged in the purchase of weapons for Ukraine around the world.

And in Germany, the government concluded a contract with the Rheinmetall company for the production of 35-mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns used by the Ukrainian military.

We also reported that back in December 2022, the media wrote that NATO countries are considering the possibility of resuming the operation of arms factories in Europe to help Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.