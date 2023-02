The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) ensured the transfer to the State of Ukraine, represented by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, of the domestic government loan bonds of JSC International Reserve Bank with a nominal value of UAH 1.1 billion.

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The transfer of the government bonds was carried out in compliance with the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine "On Forcible Expropriation in Ukraine of Objects of Property Rights of the Russian Federation and its Residents" and Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated September 13 No. 815-r "Some Issues of conducting of Forcible Expropriation in Ukraine of Objects of Property Rights of the Russian Federation and its Residents".

Earlier, by the decision of the investigative judge of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv dated September 23, 2022, the said securities were seized in criminal proceedings No. 42022102070000059 dated March 14, 2022.

However, as a result of the joint activities of JSC MR BANK and the Fund, on February 20, 2023, the investigating judge of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv issued a decision granting the Fund's request and canceling the seizure of property, thanks to which the Fund was able to ensure the transfer to the state of government bonds with a nominal value of UAH 1.1 billion.

In May 2022, in compliance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Research Council, the executive directorate of the Fund made a decision to replace the creditors of two Russian banks, JSC MR BANK and PJSC Prominvestbank, from the original creditor to a new creditor - the State Enterprise National Investment Fund of Ukraine.

In December 2022, the Deposit Guarantee Fund ensured the transfer of UAH 17 billion from the savings accounts of these two Russian banks to the special fund of the state budget.

In addition, in December 2022 and January 2023, the Deposit Guarantee Fund transferred their shares to the state in the form of the state enterprise National Investment Fund of Ukraine.

All assets of Russian banks transferred to the state of Ukraine will be used to compensate for losses caused by Russian aggression.

In this way, the aggressor state will pay for the damage it causes to the Ukrainian economy.

From May 2022, Russian shareholders do not belong to the list of bank creditors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Deposit Guarantee Fund started the liquidation of PJSC Prominvestbank and JSC MR BANK on February 25 based on the decisions of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine No. 90-rsh/BT and No. 91-rsh/BT on the revocation of banking licenses and liquidation and relevant decisions of the Fund's executive directorate.