Putin Will Fight For His Skin To The Last, So Allies Are Increasing Military Assistance To Ukraine - Foreign

Oleksandr Merezhko, Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, explains the increase in military assistance to Ukraine by allies by the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging a war of attrition and "will fight to the last for his skin."

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I am sure that military-technical assistance will definitely not decrease. We really need the size of the aid to increase constantly, because Putin expects that time is on his side. He understands that Ukraine's victory over the Russian army will mean the end of his regime and his personally. He will fight to the last for his skin. We need allies to constantly strengthen military and technical assistance. And we see that happening," the MP said.

Merezhko emphasizes the need to increase the supply of long-range weapons, which will help Ukraine protect itself.

According to him, in negotiations with Western partners, the Ukrainian side asks about the supply of F-16 aircraft, tanks, long-range artillery and air defense systems.

