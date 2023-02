Eurovision 2023. Refugees From Ukraine Will Be Able To Attend Competition For Free

Refugees from Ukraine who left for the United Kingdom due to the Russian invasion will be able to attend Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool for free.

This was reported on the official website of the competition.

In particular, the British government allocated about 3,000 tickets. Money for the purchase of tickets for Ukrainians will be allocated by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom.

"Today's announcement means that thousands of tickets will be offered to displaced people to take part in a show that honors their homeland, their culture and their music. As always, we stand with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom," the Minister of Culture said of the United Kingdom Lucy Frazer.

And the mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson noted that Ukraine will be at the center of all their Eurovision plans.

"Working with our Ukrainian community, we are creating a powerful program that is comprehensive and represents modern Ukraine - inspiring, poignant, funny, beautiful and moving. We are happy with the news that Ukrainian refugees are given the opportunity to come to the city in May - because this is their Eurovision," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, TVORCHI has officially become the representative of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which will be held in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Public Broadcasting signed the necessary contract with the band.

The finalist of the national selection KRUTЬ accused the winners of the competition - the TVORCHI band - of violating the rules of the competition. The artist believes that TVORCHI used the "plus" of the main vocals in their song.