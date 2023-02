Occupiers Carry Out Attacks In Small Groups In Luhansk Region, Trying To Find Weaknesses In Defense - Governor

On the front line in the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers are trying to find weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for this they carry out regular attacks by small groups of infantry with the support of tanks and other armored vehicles.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, a large number of mobilized Russians were brought to the occupied territory of the Luhansk Region a few months ago, and the enemy also concentrated heavy equipment in the region.

In recent days, the invaders have intensified artillery attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and liberated villages.

Also, the occupiers began to attack the Ukrainian military more often.

This is done by small groups of infantry, often they are supported by tanks and other armored vehicles.

"We see that they are going on the offensive in different directions. That is, now it is probing weaknesses," Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers lost a company of their military when trying to advance in the Kreminna direction in the Luhansk Region.