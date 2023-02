On the night of Monday, February 27, the Russian occupiers attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones, two rescuers were killed as a result of enemy strikes (1 was killed on the spot and 1 died in the hospital), three more people were wounded.

It was announced by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Hamalii on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the invaders at night launched 3 strikes on the city of Khmelnytskyi.

In turn, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, said that the deceased was a rescuer of the State Emergency Service, who was extinguishing the fire.

"The dead Hero-savior of the State Emergency Service. He died during the performance of the call of duty," he wrote.

Later, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Hamalii said that another rescuer died in the hospital.

"Unfortunately, we have another death in the hospital. Doctors failed to save the life of another Hero - a rescuer," he said.

Hamalii expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 14 Shahed kamikaze drones, 11 of them were shot down by Ukrainian defenders.