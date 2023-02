The Russian occupiers delivered 30 killed and 65 wounded Russians from the Bakhmutivka district of the Donetsk Region to medical facilities in 3 days.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses.

"In the Bakhmutivka district of the Donetsk Region, in the period from February 22 to 24, up to 30 bodies of killed and 65 wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were delivered to medical institutions," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers in the Donetsk Region have warned employees of the budget sector that they will be fired from July 1 if they do not receive Russian passports by that time.

In the Donetsk Region, in the Vodyane district, the Russian occupiers drop non-lethal tear gas grenades from their drones on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian soldiers are threatened with imprisonment in order to prevent desertion, which is observed in enemy troops against the background of the military successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of Monday, February 27, from 11 p.m. until the morning, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Most of them were shot down.