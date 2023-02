The Armed Forces of Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive in the spring, but the specific timing of the offensive depends on Western partners' arms supplies.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the representative of the Defense Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi, the specific time of the offensive depends on a number of factors, including the supply of Western weapons.

A spokesman for the Defense Intelligence said one of the counteroffensive's strategic goals would be to "drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south - between Crimea and the Russian mainland."

"The purpose of the counteroffensive is to liberate all the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea. We will stop only when we restore the country within the borders of 1991," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine said that Ukraine is entering a new period of war with Russia with the task of winning, and preparations are underway for a counterattack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.